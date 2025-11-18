Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

There’s no dispute.

Philadelphia’s Market East corridor has seen better days.

Despite a string of planning studies and millions of dollars in private investment, the roughly mile-long stretch has struggled for decades, even as nearby areas of Center City have thrived.

Earlier this month, Mayor Cherelle Parker vowed to change that by kickstarting a master plan aimed at revitalizing the former shopping district.

And she promised a collaborative and transparent effort.

“I don’t want anyone leaving here on today saying that there is a plan that is baked, that is cooked, that is done, and it is a plan that will be shoved down the throats of Philadelphians. That is not what this is,” said Parker during a Friday news conference.

Here’s what else we know about Parker’s initiative and how we got here:

Advisory group gets to work

The latest push to revive Market East, dubbed the Reimagining Market East Initiative, will be rooted in the work of an advisory group led by Jerry Sweeney, CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust, and Thomas Reid, chief legal officer and secretary at Comcast.

The Market East Stakeholders Advisory Group, a roughly 60-member cohort, is composed of business, government and civic leaders. The list includes developers such as Carl Dranoff and Allan Domb, Katheryn Ott Lovell of the Philadelphia Visitor Center, John Chin of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, and leaders of several chambers of commerce.

The group will work with the community to develop a series of solutions and recommendations to improve the blocks between City Hall and Old City. That includes ways to encourage private investment, potential road and infrastructure improvements, and possible modifications to public policy, including changes to the city’s zoning code.

Sweeney said the group’s overall role is to “develop a clear vision of how Market East can once again become a significant contributor to the fabric of the city by restoring vibrancy, improving community connections and accelerating job growth.”

The process is expected to take about a year. But for now, there is no timeline for the work or a deadline to release a final plan, Parker said.