Philadelphia’s Market East corridor is poised for change. Here’s what to know
The shopping district has struggled for decades. Now its future is back in the spotlight.
Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.
There’s no dispute.
Philadelphia’s Market East corridor has seen better days.
Despite a string of planning studies and millions of dollars in private investment, the roughly mile-long stretch has struggled for decades, even as nearby areas of Center City have thrived.
Earlier this month, Mayor Cherelle Parker vowed to change that by kickstarting a master plan aimed at revitalizing the former shopping district.
And she promised a collaborative and transparent effort.
“I don’t want anyone leaving here on today saying that there is a plan that is baked, that is cooked, that is done, and it is a plan that will be shoved down the throats of Philadelphians. That is not what this is,” said Parker during a Friday news conference.
Here’s what else we know about Parker’s initiative and how we got here:
Advisory group gets to work
The latest push to revive Market East, dubbed the Reimagining Market East Initiative, will be rooted in the work of an advisory group led by Jerry Sweeney, CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust, and Thomas Reid, chief legal officer and secretary at Comcast.
The Market East Stakeholders Advisory Group, a roughly 60-member cohort, is composed of business, government and civic leaders. The list includes developers such as Carl Dranoff and Allan Domb, Katheryn Ott Lovell of the Philadelphia Visitor Center, John Chin of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, and leaders of several chambers of commerce.
The group will work with the community to develop a series of solutions and recommendations to improve the blocks between City Hall and Old City. That includes ways to encourage private investment, potential road and infrastructure improvements, and possible modifications to public policy, including changes to the city’s zoning code.
Sweeney said the group’s overall role is to “develop a clear vision of how Market East can once again become a significant contributor to the fabric of the city by restoring vibrancy, improving community connections and accelerating job growth.”
The process is expected to take about a year. But for now, there is no timeline for the work or a deadline to release a final plan, Parker said.
After the Sixers arena pivot
The mayor’s initiative comes less than a year after the Philadelphia 76ers announced they were abandoning their plan to build a basketball arena on East Market Street and would instead be teaming up with Comcast to erect a new facility at the stadium complex.
The stunning decision was a setback for the administration’s plans for revitalizing Market East. In the arena, backers saw an anchor they believed would be a catalyst for economic development in the area. Without it, some experts said the future of the corridor was suddenly far less certain.
“Developers look to develop in areas where there is life and a commercial corridor that is viable. Currently, Market East is not a viable corridor. It needed that boost,” said Mohamed Rushdy, then-president of the Building Industry Association of Philadelphia.
Others were more optimistic, especially considering a renewed commitment from the Sixers and Comcast to help revive Market East.
“This just changes some of the tone of the conversation with investors, but it doesn’t necessarily make it any worse,” said Lauren Gilchrist, executive vice president and market leader for the real estate company Newmark Greater Philadelphia.
She argues that without the arena, the city has a clean slate to create a master plan that offers developers a clear road map.
And yet developers and real estate experts appear to agree that any master plan for Market East will likely require substantial public subsidies or tax incentives to bring about noteworthy change along the corridor.
Parker has acknowledged that need and has already started mulling possible solutions at the local, state and federal levels.
“Every state legislator who represents this region, they are waiting to see the results of what this collaboration process yields,” Parker said. “Our governor, he’s committed to the city of Philadelphia and Market East. Those are good signs.”
Early projects
In the meantime, change is already in the works along Market Street.
Over the summer, Comcast and Sixers owner Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment purchased a group of mid-rise commercial properties on the south side of the street between Ninth and 11th streets.
The duo now jointly owns 920-938 Market St. and 1000-1024 Market St.
For now, there are no details about what the companies plan to do with the properties. But the partnership is preparing to demolish 1000-1024 Market St. The work, which includes the former Robinson department store, is expected to start by the end of this year and wrap up by the summer.
“The demolition of these vacant storefronts improves the streetscape and will give us the ability to work with community partners to activate the site ahead of groundbreaking,” said Sixers spokesperson Jacklin Rhoades in a statement. “We are committed to working with the city to help jump start the revitalization of Market East and this is the next step in that process.”
The team has said the lots could be used for pop-up events next summer when the city will host the FIFA World Cup and celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The Greyhound bus station at 10th and Filbert streets, shuttered three years ago as the arena plans moved forward, is expected to reopen around the same time.
The Philadelphia Parking Authority plans to rent the property and reopen it by next May after spending about $1 million to renovate the facility, which operated for decades until Greyhound vacated the building in June 2023 as part of a cost-cutting effort.
Most recently, riders have been boarding buses on Spring Garden Street near Front Street.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.