Imani Perry, The Roots’ Black Thought, Yacht Rock with Kenan Salazar

Tariq ‘Black Thought’ Trotter is an artist, musician, and founding member of the legendary Philly hip-hop group ‘The Roots.’ He’s often called one of the best emcees of all time, but his recent memoir goes further than the complex lyrics and rhymes he’s become so well-known for. Trotter survived several traumas at a young age, including the murder of both of his parents and a devastating house fire. His book, The Upcycled Self: A Memoir on the Art of Becoming Who We Are, is this year’s One Book, One Philadelphia Free Library selection.

Earth Kenan Salazar is a Berklee College of Music grad who’s just embarked on the journey of a lifetime: he’s creating a song about each of New Jersey’s 21 counties. He has already developed a following for his satirical yacht-rock songs, in the style of Steely Dan but with lyrics that resonate with Gen Z. With just three songs down, Salazar has more work to do.

In her latest book, Black in Blues, National Book Award winner and Harvard professor Imani Perry explores how the color blue weaves through Black history, culture, and spirituality. Her research weaves in true tales that range from the indigo trade and slavery, to the blues music born of sorrow and survival, to the Civil War uniforms that once symbolized freedom before transforming into “the blue of police oppression.”