Fallon and Rosof came to look at it. They also navigated the rickety factory stairs of the 319 N. 11th Street building, where exhibition collectives were forming on the upper floors.

“They were these really sweet witnesses to everything that was going on,” said Terri Saulin, a longtime member of the Tiger Strikes Asteroid artist collective, which started in the 319 building and is now located in the Crane Arts Building. “They were, like, ‘Let’s document this stuff because it’s important.’”

“The stuff that was being put out by the kids was fascinating, and there was no place to find the info,” Rosof said. “We were going to fix that.”

On Thursday, Artblog celebrates 20 years of covering visual art in Philadelphia, with a party and fundraising auction at Moore College of Art and Design. The auction features donated work by dozens of artists, including Rebecca Rutstein, Anne Minich, and Tim McFarlane.

Woodward believes Artblog helped develop Philadelphia’s art community.

“They helped validate all these littler projects that were going on,” he said. “It was a DIY time where people were, like, ‘I’m not going to wait around for somebody to put me in something. I’m going to make my own thing.’ And they kind of did their own thing, with how they started the Artblog.”

Rosof and Fallon matched a passion for the arts with professionalism: Rosof had been an editor of the now-defunct University of Pennsylvania campus newspaper Penn Current, and taught journalism at Temple University. Fallon was regularly writing about art for the Philadelphia Weekly.

When they launched Artblog they were committed to posting content regularly — at least twice weekly — and paying people for their work, from bookkeepers to technical IT help to writers.

There has been a rotating cohort of about a dozen writers regularly contributing to Artblog at any given time. Rosof and Fallon often visited local art colleges to recruit students to become new writers, and asked more established artists to contribute, like Astrid Bowlby, Tim McFarlane, Judith Schaechter, and Alex Smith.

“I know a lot of people who have had their first writing published in the Artblog. I know a lot of people who got their first review in the Artblog,” said Tim Belknap, curator of the Icebox Project Space at the Crane Arts Building in Kensington. “I feel like it’s very tapped-in because of the people that are contributing to it.”

“We’re not as journalistic as we were to begin with. We’re more experimental,” Fallon said. “When we had new writers come on board, you just go with them. It’s their voice. You don’t edit it down to the New York Times style or The New Yorker style. If people use idiosyncratic language, you go with that language.”

The Artblog has acted as a champion of the Philadelphia art scene, campaigning for more arts funding from City Hall, and recently pushed mayoral candidates to go on record with their intentions regarding the arts sector.

The perspective of its reviews tend to be positive.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen them write a mean review. If they have, I don’t recall it,” said Andrew Jeffrey Smith, another co-founder of Space 1026 who used to draw cartoons for Artblog. “Maybe if they saw something they didn’t like, it’s the old: ‘If I don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything.’”

Artblog has very little staff, with just one paid employee, a part-time managing editor. Fallon is the executive editor but has never paid herself. A few years ago, Rosof stepped away from the day-to-day operation of the blog. She now sits on the board.

Artblog started as a passion project sustained for 20 years, but Rosof worries for the future.

“Roberta works for free. That’s a lot of free labor. At some point that’s going to have to change,” she said. “Unless the people who give out money understand that arts journalism is important for nurturing what’s happening here in the arts, it’s going to be tough.”