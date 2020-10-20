Amid fears of voter intimidation, N.J. moves to limit police at polls

Cops challenge assumptions

The hearing was at times contentious, as when Sean Lavin, executive director of the state Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council, challenged Turner’s assumptions.

“Because the president or his son made some statement doesn’t mean that New Jersey law enforcement is going to enact that statement,” Lavin said, adding voter suppression by anyone is already illegal. “I’m at a loss to even understand how something that the president or his son would say would translate to law enforcement officers suppressing the vote in New Jersey.”

Turner pointed out that Trump has boasted at rallies that “law enforcement has endorsed him.” The Fraternal Order of Police announced its endorsement last month.

“Just because my organization endorses a candidate doesn’t mean I vote that way,” Lavin shot back. “It doesn’t mean that because a candidate says that I have the endorsement of law enforcement and then makes another statement that law enforcement would carry out that statement. I find it incredulous.”

Henal Patel, of the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, said some people are concerned about encountering police at the polls, and particularly this year for a number of reasons.

“In light of the current climate and the growing awareness of racism around policing, we must recognize that Black and brown communities often do not see law enforcement as reassuring,” she said. “We are in the midst of perhaps the most important election in our lives that has significantly increased anxiety in voters.”

She said that her organization has already heard concerns from voters about potential intimidation, citing worries of some in Lawrence Township that an officer is stationed near the ballot drop-box. Lavin said that is a special officer whose job it is to check the temperature and get the names of those wishing to enter township offices due to concerns about COVID-19 and has nothing to do with the drop box, which happens to be placed outside the municipal building.