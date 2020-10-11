N.J. polls will be open for Election Day, but there are easier ways to cast your vote

New Jersey switched to a primarily vote-by-mail general election this year because of the coronavirus — which means every registered voter in the state should receive a mail-in ballot without having to ask for one.

Some voters have wondered: What if my mail-in ballot doesn’t arrive on time? What if I prefer to vote in person? Here are your options:

Although it is called a mail-in ballot, there are several ways to submit your vote without sending it through the U.S Postal Service.

New Jersey voters can hand over their completed mail-in ballots at their county Board of Elections office, drop it in a secure ballot drop box, or walk it into their local polling place on Election Day. If you send your ballot through the mail, it has to be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 10 to count.

There is another way to vote in this year’s election, and that is to cast a provisional paper ballot at your polling place on Election Day.

“It will be counted after all the vote-by-mail ballots are counted,” said Jesse Burns, executive director of the League of Women Voters of New Jersey. “This is to ensure that people don’t cast a vote-by-mail ballot and then a provisional ballot.”

The only New Jersey voters who will be permitted to cast their votes on machines on Election Day are residents who have a disability that prevents them from filling out a paper ballot.

State election officials have assured voters that the heavily vote-by-mail contest is secure, despite reports of ballots being lost in the mail or sent to dead voters.

Burns said that because the mail-in ballot system is new to many people, it’s important they read the instructions on their ballot carefully.