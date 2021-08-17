The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office on Monday awarded a collective $254,400 to 10 community groups dedicated to violence prevention.

The grants, which range in size from $10,000 to $48,400, will go toward community-based anti-violence programs and help small organizations staff up to confront an unrelenting homicide crisis that has taken 337 lives already this year — a 26% increase over the same time in 2020, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

James Aye, co-founder of YEAH Philly, said his group’s $40,000 check would be used for a new program designed to help those recently released from the Juvenile Justice Services Center, as well as other state-run juvenile detention centers.

“This population that typically has this reputation of no one wants to work with, too difficult to work with, those are the young people that we felt were most vulnerable, and needs the most support,” Aye said.

Through Sunday, a total of 1,449 people had been shot in 2021. The overwhelming majority of the victims have been Black men, who, in Philadelphia, are now more likely to die from gun violence than anything else.