Allentown teacher fights suspension over DC protest

So far, the district, one of the largest in the state with about 16,000 students, is standing its ground.

“The district is fully within its right, as well as its obligation, to investigate the conduct of one of its teachers who might be involved in conduct that could interfere with his role as an effective teacher,” the district’s solicitor, John Freund III, wrote to Moorehead’s attorney.

Noting the teacher’s social media activity, the Jan. 25 letter went on: “The reaction fomented by your client’s photographs and postings was formidable making temporary reassignment entirely justifiable.”

Freund said in an interview Wednesday that he hopes the probe, which will yield a recommendation about Moorehead’s teaching status, will wrap up soon.

Moorehead, 44, is a Seattle native who came to Pennsylvania for graduate school and never left. Allentown, a diverse, urban district about an hour north of Philadelphia, is the only place he has ever taught.

Moorehead said he is a conservative who traveled to Washington by bus because “I thought President Trump has done a pretty decent job as president. It may have been the last time he was going to have a big rally publicly, and I wanted to experience firsthand what he had to say.”

He said he did not go “trying to promote a lie or a falsehood that (Trump) had the election stolen.”

After the rally, Moorehead said he milled about the Washington Monument and drifted toward the White House in search of a bathroom. At one point, Moorehead posted a selfie of himself on Facebook in a “Make America Great Again” hat and carrying a Revolutionary War-era flag, captioning it: “Doing my civic duty!”

Moorehead also shared a post that said: “Don’t worry everyone the capitol is insured,” appending his own one-word comment: “This.”

Moorehead said he did not know at the time of the post that a mob of Trump supporters had stormed the Capitol. He said he viewed it as a commentary on “the double standard that exists in the media, the hypocrisy … when some protests are supported and explained away and others are not.” He said rioters should be prosecuted.