Calls to ban firearms in Pa. government buildings intensify following Capitol insurrection

Following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the rise in threats of armed protests at state Capitol buildings, advocates are renewing calls to ban firearms in government buildings.

Current Pennsylvania law prohibits city governments from regulating the possession and transportation of firearms and ammunition.

That means city councils do not have the power to restrict firearm access in government buildings.

Former Mayor of Lancaster Rick Gray voiced his frustration after watching the events of Jan. 6 unfold.

“I know how heated arguments and debates about politics can be. Good democracy thrives on strong discussion, but potential violence has no place in the conversation and neither do firearms,” he said in a statement.