Rep. Scott Perry confirms election fraud talks with Trump, DOJ lawyer amid president’s effort to overturn Georgia results

This story originally appeared on WITF.

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-York, Dauphin and Cumberland) said he introduced former President Donald Trump to Department of Justice lawyer Jeffrey Clark — who, the New York Times reported, was part of Trump’s plan to pressure Georgia to overturn its certified election results.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Perry also said he talked with Trump and Clark about claims of election fraud. It’s unclear when exactly those conversations took place. An email to Perry’s spokesman asking for clarification has not been returned yet.

Perry’s statement did not address calls for his resignation, mostly by Democrats.

“Throughout the past four years, I worked with Assistant Attorney General Clark on various legislative matters. When President Trump asked if I would make an introduction, I obliged,” Perry said.