A showdown could be brewing between U.S. Rep. Perry and the Jan. 6 committee

A U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol wants to talk with midstate Congressman Scott Perry (R, PA-10) about what he knows – but the GOP lawmaker said Tuesday that he’s “declining” that request.

That refusal may be setting the stage for an unusual legal battle between a standing committee and a sitting member of Congress.

“I think it was inevitable that members of Congress would need to be brought before this investigation,” said Penn State Harrisburg assistant professor of Public Policy and Administration Dan Mallinson.

The House Select Committee wrote to Perry on Monday, asking to explain his role in an effort to install as Attorney General a junior Justice Department lawyer who supported former President Donald Trump’s election-fraud lie. Text messages show Perry talked with Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, about doing that – just days before the Jan. 6 attack.

Evidence from a separate U.S. Senate investigation shows Perry had directly referred that lawyer, Jeffrey Clark, to Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue in a conversation on Dec. 27, encouraging Donoghue to rely on Clark as “someone who could really get in there and do something about [election fraud claims].”

Perry tweeted Tuesday that he will not cooperate with the panel, calling it “illegitimate.” That’s despite federal courts repeatedly upholding its document requests.

(1/2) I stand with immense respect for our Constitution, the Rule of Law, and the Americans I represent who know that this entity is illegitimate, and not duly constituted under the rules of the US House of Representatives. — RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) December 21, 2021

The House committee must now decide what it will do next, and its past actions could signal what that might be.

When several prominent Trump White House staffers refused to cooperate when called upon, the panel subpoenaed them. Those staffers include former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and White House strategist Steve Bannon, who along with other insiders the House committee has taken an interest in, have gone to considerable lengths to block the panel’s efforts.