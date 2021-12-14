Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows

Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair, detailed on Monday a series of text messages Meadows received on Jan. 6 from a slew of people, including Fox News anchors and Donald Trump Jr. In the texts, allies and those in Trump’s inner circle attempted to reach Trump through his chief of staff, imploring him to take action against the violence that was taking place outside and inside the Capitol.

“He’s got to condemn this … Asap,” Trump Jr. wrote. “The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.”

Meadows responded, saying, “I’m pushing it hard. I agree.”

“Hey Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home … this is hurting all of us … he is destroying his legacy,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham texted Meadows.

“Please get him on tv. Destroying everything you have accomplished,” Brian Kilmeade wrote.

As part of its list of questions for Meadows, the panel says it wants to know more about whether Trump was engaged in discussions regarding the response of the National Guard, which was delayed for hours as the violence escalated and the rioters beat police guarding the Capitol building.

The documents provided by Meadows include an email he sent to an unidentified person saying that the Guard would be present to “protect pro Trump people,” the panel said, and that more would be available on standby. The committee did not release any additional details about the email.

The contempt vote is coming after more than two months of negotiations with Meadows and his lawyer and as the panel has also struggled to obtain information from some of Trump’s other top aides, such as his longtime ally Steve Bannon. The House voted to recommend charges against Bannon in October, and the Justice Department indicted him on two counts of contempt last month.

The panel is aiming to develop the most comprehensive record yet of the attack, in which hundreds of Trump’s supporters forced their way past law enforcement officers, broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Biden’s victory. Meadows’ testimony could be key, as he was Trump’s top aide at the time and was with him in the White House as the rioters breached the Capitol building.

In a Monday letter to Thompson, Meadows’ attorney George Terwilliger said the contempt vote would be “unjust” because Meadows was one of Trump’s top aides and all presidents should be afforded executive privilege to shield their private conversations. Meadows himself sued the panel, asking a court to invalidate two subpoenas that he says are “overly broad and unduly burdensome.”

Terwilliger noted that the contempt statute has been used infrequently over time and argued that a contempt referral of a senior presidential aide “would do great damage to the institution of the Presidency.”