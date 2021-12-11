Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 who helped plan Trump rallies

The subpoenas come as the rallies before and during the Jan. 6 riot have become a major focus of the committee’s investigation. Lawmakers on the panel have said they want to know who financed the events and whether organizers were in close touch with the White House and members of Congress as they planned the events.

At the largest Jan. 6 rally, on the Ellipse near the White House, Trump riled up the crowd and told them to “fight like hell.” He said he would march to the Capitol with them, but he eventually returned to the White House.

Hundreds of his supporters who did proceed to the Capitol violently pushed past police, broke through windows and doors, and interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s White House victory.

Miller, a former Trump aide who is running for Congress in Ohio, said on Twitter Thursday that he had received notice he would be subpoenaed and would accept it but that he would also “defend my rights.”

“Upon taking office, I will make sure one of my first votes is to disband this partisan committee that has weaponized its powers against innocent Americans,” Miller tweeted.

The committee has already subpoenaed more than a dozen other rally organizers, including several who have complied with the panel’s demands for documents and sat for depositions. But the panel is linking the witnesses subpoenaed on Friday more directly to Trump and the White House.