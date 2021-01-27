Bridget Ann Kelly, whose Bridgegate conviction was overturned, returns to politics

One of the aides to former Gov. Chris Christie who was implicated in the Bridgegate scheme is moving back into public life.

Bridget Ann Kelly, whose 2016 federal conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court last year, announced this week she is running for Bergen County clerk.

“After I won in May and the case was over, [I] stood back and [I] said what’s next,” she told FOX 5’s Good Day New York. “Going to rebuild another career didn’t make sense to me. I loved my job in government.”