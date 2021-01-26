N.J. Assembly panel clears bill requiring stewardship plans for public forests

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

Anytime a forest is acquired by a government or nonprofit, the state would be required to write a “stewardship plan,” under a bill approved Monday despite a storm of protest from environmentalists who argued that the measure would lead to more logging and more destruction of public lands if it becomes law.

The Assembly Agriculture Committee on Monday voted unanimously to release bill A-4843 as well as three related measures that would mean municipalities would not have to approve forest stewardship plans; that would set minimum acreage goals for prescribed burns in the Pinelands and statewide, and that would seek cooperation between government and landowners in setting stewardship plans.

A-4843, the most controversial of the measures, would require the state Department of Environmental Protection to write a stewardship plan for any forest of 25 acres or more acquired by the state for conservation or recreation. Local governments or conservation groups would also have to write stewardship plans for any forests they acquired for the same purposes, and their plans would have to be approved by the DEP.

The federal government originally intended forest stewardship plans to protect, manage and enhance the resources — such as soil, water, wildlife and aesthetics —of privately owned land. In New Jersey, they were expanded by the Christie administration to include public lands.

But opponents of the new bills said they are likely to mean more logging, erosion, runoff and degradation of wildlife habitat.