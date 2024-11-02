Gloucester Township voters to decide whether to sell sewer system

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Choosing the next President of the United States is not the only decision residents in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, will make when they head to the polls on Tuesday.

Voters must also decide whether to sell the town’s sewer system to New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of the largest investor-owned water utility in the U.S.

If successful, the $143 million sale would become one of more than two dozen similar transactions by investor-owned utilities across the region in the past six years.

Gloucester Township officials say the sale would pay off a $65 million debt, and help reduce property taxes.

Residents who oppose the sale accuse town officials of passing their financial woes onto the backs of constituents, and say they’re worried privatization will raise their sewer bills.

“The residents have begged them over the years not to overborrow, not to overspend. And … they ignored us,” said resident Denise Coyne, who is part of a grassroots campaign against the sale. “Now, we’re in this huge hole, and they just want to push it off onto us.”

Water and sewer acquisitions have increased in the region and nationwide as municipalities try to pay off debts and eliminate the financial burden of running water systems. Infrastructure is aging, and many small towns can’t afford the upkeep required to meet federal drinking water standards, or address the impacts of climate change, such as increased flooding and drought.

A 2018 EPA report estimated public water systems across the U.S. need $472.6 billion in infrastructure investment over the next two decades. Though billions of dollars have been allocated to municipalities through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, some experts say water and sewer rates would need to rise by about 12% a year to upgrade infrastructure, replace lead pipes and filter toxic chemicals from drinking water.

There’s also a greater incentive for investor-owned utilities to acquire public water supplies, as several states have passed laws that allow companies to consider the future value of a utility, mark up the price, and pass along those costs to consumers.

A trend toward privatization

This year alone, American Water has gained nearly 50,000 new customers by acquiring seven new water or sewer systems across four states.

A Cornell University study of the 500 largest community water systems in the U.S. found that privately owned systems have higher annual bills and lower affordability. According to the report, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have some of the highest in the sample.

Customers across the region have reported significant rate increases — as much as double for some customers in Pennsylvania — following privatization.

New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough said if the sale in Gloucester Township is approved, the company would freeze rate increases for two years.