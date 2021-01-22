NJ municipalities warned they will need to take a bigger role in climate planning

Last year, the DEP published the first part of its overhaul of climate policy, a report on climate science, which is designed to underpin the coming changes, and educate the public.

“The public has to be with us every step of the way,” Rosenblatt said Thursday. “If they don’t understand the science, they are not going to understand your policies.”

Rosenblatt said the state is now planning for the effects of climate change by 2100, and that marks a change because previous climate-related planning was done on the basis of past experience including storms.

Asked whether the 80-year planning horizon indicates that officials are contemplating the idea of retreat from flood-prone areas, he said that’s part of the strategy.

Perhaps ‘a gradual movement from fringe areas’

“We have a section of our strategy right now that talks about moving to safer areas,” he said. “Retreat sounds so immediate. We know that we are going to have communities that are impacted by sea-level rise. Some of that will be addressed by civil works projects but there’s not enough money, and some of the areas don’t lend themselves to civil works projects. We’re looking at a gradual movement from fringe areas.”

Rosenblatt warned that municipalities will have a “huge role” in deciding which areas can be inhabited in the long term. “The state’s not going to be able to tell them exactly how to do it but we’re going to provide them with the science, and they’re going to see for themselves what they’re up against,” he said.

Pete Kasabach, executive director of NJ Future, a nonprofit that promotes “smart growth,” said requiring municipalities to take more responsibility for climate planning would mean their taking a fresh look at whether to rebuild repeatedly flooded properties that may now be insured — with taxpayer subsidy — by the federal government, and provided with roads and services by the state.

“We don’t adequately price the risk of climate change right now, and what the state is rightly trying to do is to say, ‘We have to understand this risk and we have to be able to value it appropriately, and the people who are taking the risk have to be paying for it,’” he said.