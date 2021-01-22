Still filled: Schuylkill River dredging project near Boathouse Row stalls

The Schuylkill was supposed to be deeper by now.

After tons of sediment were removed from the riverbed, the waters — and the historic regattas that run along it in Philadelphia — were meant to be restored to their former glory. But more than a year later, the project is at a standstill.

Citing a “contractual impasse” with local contractor Atlantic Subsea Inc., the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the multimillion-dollar project has come to a halt — with less than 5% of the dredging complete.

In 2019, after years of fundraising, the River Restoration Committee of the Schuylkill Navy — the association of rowing clubs that use the portion of the Schuylkill near Boathouse Row — finally came up with the $4.5 million necessary to fund the project. The Army Corps of Engineers’ contract estimated removal of about 60,000 cubic yards, or 200,000 bathtubs-full, of built-up sediment. The dredging, which began in June of last year despite the coronavirus pandemic, would take place in three separate stages scheduled for completion on Dec. 13.

But when the project began, Atlantic Subsea encountered large pieces of river flotsam — telephone poles, railroad ties, big trees, and pilings — “dramatically larger debris” that it claims weren’t part of the original contract specifications.

“The unusually large items are now obstructing the dredge to move forward, making it impossible or impracticable to safely perform the dredging work within the methodologies and equipment permitted under the contract by the Army Corps of Engineers,” the contractor said in a statement.

On Nov. 9, Atlantic Subsea stopped all work on the project.

The Army Corps disagrees with ASI on the disputed debris. So do the rowers. And the Schuylkill may not be clear for a while longer.