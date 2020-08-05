Regional Rail suspended, I-676 closed in Philly due to unsecured barge

Tropical Storm Isaias traveled along the East Coast Tuesday, bringing with it a day of widespread flooding, road closures and power outages in the Philadelphia region.

Transit woes

Regional Rail service was suspended for the Wednesday morning commute in Philadelphia after Tropical Storm Isaias raised the Schuylkill River and sent an unsecured construction barge into a bridge.

The barge came to a rest against the Vine Street Expressway Bridge. Inspectors were checking for damage.

The bridge is upstream from a SEPTA rail bridge at 30th Street. The commuter bus and rail agency said it suspended all Regional Rail service out of an abundance of caution until the barge was secured or crossed under the bridge.

Interstate 676, which crosses the bridge, also was closed in both directions from Broad Street to 30th Street. Drivers should plan to use surface streets to cross Center City.

The Schuylkill River was projected to crest at 15.4 feet, the second-highest on record (the highest was 17 feet in 1869). The river was projected to crest at more than 20 feet in Norristown, the fifth-highest crest at that location.