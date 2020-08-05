Regional Rail suspended, I-676 closed in Philly due to unsecured barge
Tropical Storm Isaias traveled along the East Coast Tuesday, bringing with it a day of widespread flooding, road closures and power outages in the Philadelphia region.
Transit woes
Regional Rail service was suspended for the Wednesday morning commute in Philadelphia after Tropical Storm Isaias raised the Schuylkill River and sent an unsecured construction barge into a bridge.
The barge came to a rest against the Vine Street Expressway Bridge. Inspectors were checking for damage.
The bridge is upstream from a SEPTA rail bridge at 30th Street. The commuter bus and rail agency said it suspended all Regional Rail service out of an abundance of caution until the barge was secured or crossed under the bridge.
Interstate 676, which crosses the bridge, also was closed in both directions from Broad Street to 30th Street. Drivers should plan to use surface streets to cross Center City.
The Schuylkill River was projected to crest at 15.4 feet, the second-highest on record (the highest was 17 feet in 1869). The river was projected to crest at more than 20 feet in Norristown, the fifth-highest crest at that location.
Now forecasting the second highest crest on record. This would cause substantial damage in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/2hHk8t3oV3
— Gary Szatkowski (@GarySzatkowski) August 4, 2020
Power outages
PECO on Wednesday morning reported nearly 8,000 power outages, affecting about 298,000 customers in the Philadelphia region, while PPL reported more than 6,000 customers without power, primarily in Berks, Bucks, Lehigh and Montgomery counties.
New Jersey’s largest electric utilities — PSE&G, JCP&L and Atlantic City Electric — reported more than 297,000 customers without power.
Delmarva Power reported active outages across Delaware and parts of Maryland affecting more than 16,000 customers.
More flooding; tornadoes confirmed
Widespread rainfall totals of 4 to 7 inches were reported across the Lehigh Valley region, according to the National Weather Service, with a few amounts in excess of 7 to 8 inches.
Isaias’ rainfall led to severe flash flooding, with some rivers reaching major flood stage. Little Lehigh Creek in Allentown and Perkiomen Creek in Graterford reached their highest levels on record, per the NWS.
Flood Warnings remain in effect for the following counties:
- Pennsylvania: Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties
- Delaware: New Castle County
The NWS on Wednesday also confirmed five tornadoes moved through the Delaware Valley on Tuesday:
- Pennsylvania: Bucks and Montgomery counties
- New Jersey: Cape May and Ocean counties
- Delaware: Kent and New Castle counties
The Associated Press and NBC10 contributed to this report.