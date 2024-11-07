On Election Day, Gloucester Township residents voted against selling their sewer system to New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of the largest investor-owned utility in the U.S.

The failed referendum bucked a trend in the region, which has seen more than two dozen water system purchases over the last six years. American Water alone acquired seven new water or sewer systems across four states this year, including in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The company spent more than $1 million on canvassing and ads in Gloucester Township, hoping to convince residents to vote in favor of selling their sewer system. But it wasn’t enough to sway voters — the referendum lost by more than 80%.

Ira Eckstein, one of several residents who campaigned against the sale by talking to neighbors outside the local ShopRite, said he was surprised by the victory.

“When somebody spends $1 million to convince somebody to vote one way, and the other party spends under $100, what do you expect the results to be?” Eckstein said. “People thought we were nuts. They said, ‘They always win, you guys are going to lose.’ And guess what, they were wrong and we were right.”