No fix in sight for dispute over opening N.J. farmland to large solar projects

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

Lawmakers have yet to resolve a case of competing environmental priorities: preserving farmland and forests or sacrificing some of them to bolster the state’s aggressive renewable energy goals.

The dilemma landed back before the Senate Environment and Energy Committee last week over an issue that has pitted clean-energy advocates and solar developers against land preservation proponents with both sides still seemingly far from reaching a consensus.

The panel approved the bill this past August, but Sen. Bob Smith (D-Middlesex), the committee chairman, asked to reconsider it when there was no consensus for moving it further.

The dispute is being driven by the Murphy administration’s Energy Master Plan, a blueprint for transitioning to 100% clean energy by 2050. To help achieve that goal, it forecasts roughly one-third (34%) of New Jersey’s electricity will be generated by solar panels by mid-century. Solar power now accounts for approximately 5% of its electricity generation.