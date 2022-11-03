Protest over Delco school’s ban on hoodies ends in fights, 10 students arrested

The 10 arrested so far are facing charges ranging from aggravated assault to causing or risking catastrophe.

The fights, inside and outside the school, led to an all-county police assist at the school.

“It was just too much. It was too many people in one area. There were like 600 people in one area,” said Tobias, an 11th-grade student.

“I was frantic,” said parent Armenda Pettey. “I’m at work at my desk working and my daughters are calling me and they’re telling me, ‘Mom, get up here.’ And they’re scared to death.”

The fights occurred after a peaceful student protest inside the auditorium. Students were protesting the Southeast DelCo School District’s decision to ban hooded sweatshirts and hats.

“The schools said we can’t wear the hoodies, but us kids don’t like that because we like to wear our hoodies and stuff,” said student Randy Baker.

“We felt like it was unfair and it was too quick,” said Tobias.

The school board made the decision during their Oct. 27 meeting.

“If I’m wearing my hoodie, I can hide my face if I’m doing something devious, if I’m choosing poor choices instead of being a scholar in the building,” said a school board representative during the meeting.

The policy went into effect on Monday.