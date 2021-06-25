An ad hoc group representing a broad spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community in Philadelphia has begun organizing a Pride event, in the wake of the suddenly canceled Philly Pride Parade that had been scheduled for September.

On Thursday, about 50 people came together – both individuals and people associated with groups like ACT UP Philly, Disrupt Philly, and Philly Trans March — for a Zoom call, which resulted in a series of 18 statements that will dictate a future Pride event. The “points of unity” stated that it must be a “Black and Brown LGBTQI-led event,” that it will not involve police in any way, and that Pride should be “explicitly inclusive of Trans people, Fat people, immigrants, Muslim folks, people who are HIV+, Black women/femmes.”

Activist and writer Abdul-Aliy Muhammad presented the list of agreements outside City Hall the next day, Friday, and announced that a preliminary planning stage has begun for a future Pride event, although they could not provide a vision of what such an event would look like.

“I can’t speak on that right now. We haven’t talked about it,” said Muhammad. “I envision and hope that it involves a march, because we didn’t have one during Pride Month. Also somewhere stationary, where folks can gather. So I think it will be a combination of both.”