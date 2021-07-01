A new portal to the magical world of Harry Potter will emerge in 2022 at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

The institute has announced that it will host the world premiere of “Harry Potter: The Exhibition,” featuring content from the breadth of the Wizarding World and all the franchises associated with J.K. Rowling’s global phenomenon across books, films, websites, and video games. That includes the two “Fantastic Beasts” movies, with a third scheduled for release next year.

There is already a museum show about Harry Potter, touring since 2009, featuring mostly props from the Potter movies. This new exhibition promises to be highly technological and interactive, featuring immersive environments recreating key moments from the stories within the Wizarding World.