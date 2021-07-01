A global Harry Potter exhibition will debut at the Franklin Institute in 2022

The Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute opened for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown in July 2020.

A new portal to the magical world of Harry Potter will emerge in 2022 at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

The institute has announced that it will host the world premiere of “Harry Potter: The Exhibition,” featuring content from the breadth of the Wizarding World and all the franchises associated with J.K. Rowling’s global phenomenon across books, films, websites, and video games. That includes the two “Fantastic Beasts” movies, with a third scheduled for release next year.

A promo image of the Harry Potter exhibition
The globally touring exhibition, featuring material from across the entire Wizarding World, will premiere at the Franklin Institute in 2022.

There is already a museum show about Harry Potter, touring since 2009, featuring mostly props from the Potter movies. This new exhibition promises to be highly technological and interactive, featuring immersive environments recreating key moments from the stories within the Wizarding World.

The company Imagine Exhibitions, based in Atlanta, will use the Franklin Institute to launch “Harry Potter: The Exhibition,” which will then go on to travel to Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

The CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, Tom Zaller, said the Franklin Institute is a “great cultural driver for Philadelphia, and a perfect location” to premiere the show.

