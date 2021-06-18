Franklin Institute Exhibit Busts Myths on Creativity

On this episode of You Oughta Know, Dr. Carlo Siracusa shares how to minimize your pet’s separation anxiety when returning to the office.

Then, Patrick Harker, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia shares how computer chips have caused massive delays in manufacturing during the pandemic, but assures us that with time and patience, the economy will return to normal.

Next up, learn how a “dating service for car leases” helps people swap in their vehicles without breaking their lease. The Swap-a-Lease service has been a useful alternative option to buying a car while demand is high, and supply is low.

Delaware River preservationists are celebrating the arrival of a new furry friend at Penn Treaty Park: a beaver! Billy Penn reporter Michaela Winberg reports that the beaver is a sign of habitable waters, a victory for volunteers and preservationists working to clean up the Delaware River.

As travel restrictions are beginning to lift, there are a few things you’ll want to know before heading to the airport. Lisa Farbstein of the Transportation Security Administration gives us the inside scoop.

What sparks your creativity? We visit The Franklin Institute’s newest exhibit, Crayola Idea Works, which celebrates creative thinking and problem solving. Find out more about their Spark of Science videos.

Next, Haddon Township hosts their first Pride parade, celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.

See what it takes to raise a herd of 30 alpacas at the Winding Creek Alpaca Farm in South Jersey.

Plus, meet Matt Allman, owner of South Street Coins. Allman’s passion for coin collecting stems from childhood when his grandfather started giving him coins, and a book to store them in. Now, Allman recommends coin-collecting as a fun activity to bring the family together.