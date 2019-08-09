64 percent of Pa. respondents to a new poll support more gun restrictions

This story originally appeared on PA Post.

About 64 percent of registered voters in Pennsylvania support creating more laws that regulate gun ownership, according to the latest survey from Franklin & Marshall College.

The majority of respondents offered that opinion before the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, since the survey was conducted from July 29 through Aug. 4 by phone and online.

Franklin & Marshall pollsters regularly asks the same question about supporting more laws that regulate gun ownership. In the latest survey, here’s how the results broke down:

47 percent strongly favor;

17 percent somewhat favor;

10 percent somewhat oppose;

23 percent strongly oppose;

and 3 percent don’t know.

Of the respondents, 34 percent of people said they were a gun owner.

The number of people who support more laws that regulate gun ownership is higher than in August 2013 when Franklin & Marshall asked the same question. Six years ago, 51 percent of people favored tougher gun laws.