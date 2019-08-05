After mass shootings, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf calls for banning assault weapons, targeting white nationalism

    By
  • Ed Mahon, PA Post
    • August 4, 2019
From left, Melody Stout, Hannah Payan, Aaliyah Alba, Sherie Gramlich and Laura Barrios comfort each other during a vigil for victims of the shooting Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. A young gunman opened fire in an El Paso, Texas, shopping area during the busy back-to-school season, leaving multiple people dead and more than two dozen injured. (John Locher/AP Photo)

In the wake of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio that left at least 29 people dead, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf called for increased gun restrictions and targeting white nationalism.

Several other Pennsylvania politicians called for action, following the mass shootings.

In 2013, Toomey teamed up with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, in an attempt to expand background check requirements. The efforts failed.

On Sunday, Toomey specifically called for the use of a “red flag” measure, also known as extreme risk protection orders. Wolf and Republican lawmakers are also pushing for the creation of those in Pennsylvania.

Some lawmakers were quiet on social media or offered prayers without proposing any changes to gun laws.



