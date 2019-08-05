After mass shootings, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf calls for banning assault weapons, targeting white nationalism

In the wake of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio that left at least 29 people dead, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf called for increased gun restrictions and targeting white nationalism.

Frances and I are mourning an especially horrific 24 hours of gun violence in America. We’re praying for the victims of El Paso and Dayton, and two young women shot in Philadelphia last night. Many ills contribute to this rising violence. We can and must take action. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) August 4, 2019

Several other Pennsylvania politicians called for action, following the mass shootings.

Once again, our nation is confronted with a mass shooting. As we all pray for El Paso, those of us in public office have an obligation to do more and take action on gun violence. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) August 3, 2019

While no law will end mass shootings entirely, it’s time for Congress to act to help keep our communities safer. We should start by passing bipartisan proposals such as my legislation with Senator Joe Manchin to expand background checks to all commercial firearm sales. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) August 4, 2019

In 2013, Toomey teamed up with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, in an attempt to expand background check requirements. The efforts failed.

On Sunday, Toomey specifically called for the use of a “red flag” measure, also known as extreme risk protection orders. Wolf and Republican lawmakers are also pushing for the creation of those in Pennsylvania.

Some lawmakers were quiet on social media or offered prayers without proposing any changes to gun laws.

God bless the victims and their loved ones of these senseless acts of violence and cowardice. #Dayton #ElPaso #Gilroy — RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) August 4, 2019





