Chanice Smith admits she has limited knowledge about firearms. She purchased her first semiautomatic weapon five years ago during Philadelphia’s crime surge.

As a single mother, Smith worries about her own safety and that of her 2-year-old daughter, particularly during reports in light of recent reports of carjackings and home invasions. While the city’s gun violence has declined in recent years, the Philadelphia resident never anticipated needing a gun for self-defense.

“Honestly, I want to level the playing field.” Smith told WHYY News in an interview. “There’s a lot of fear arising over gun violence.”

In neighboring Delaware, Navy veteran Joe Brake, Jr. owns 10 firearms for target practice and skeet shooting. He enjoys the camaraderie of connecting with his former military colleagues. Brake lives on seven-and-a-half acres in Frederica, and keeps most of his guns at home for protection; local break-ins have prompted him to install cameras. He worries, though, that they could still fail.

“You just don’t know.” Brake said. “For me, I’d rather have it If I need it, then not have it if I do need it.”