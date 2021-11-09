Jamie Stewart has a video on her phone of her 14-year-old son, Jassan Lindsey, at an East Camden house party on Oct. 29 — the last family gathering he’d ever attend.

He is sitting on a sofa, grinning and chatting with the 18-year old cousin celebrating her birthday — only minutes before two bullets fired from just outside the home’s front window tore into the child at close range and ended his life.

His father, Hasson Lindsey, who brought his son to the party on the 2000 block of Berwick Street, recalled that no more than a dozen guests — all women and children except for him — were in attendance. An hour after arriving there, at about 10:45 p.m., he held his fatally wounded son in his arms; Jassan was pronounced dead a half-hour later at Cooper University Hospital.

The shooter, a 17-year old boy from Camden, was arrested on Nov. 5 on a charge of first-degree murder.

In Camden, the murder of a 9th grader from Washington Township for no apparent reason, who was in the city visiting relatives, sent shock waves that extended from the city to the Gloucester County suburbs where he lived.

“It’s not just one life affected,” said Jassan’s maternal grandmother, Chantay Henry, “it’s hundreds. Hundreds.”

Between four and five hundred of those lives showed up at the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Berlin on Monday to pay their respects to the child that his mother described as “our rock” and a best friend to both her and his father. In addition to friends and family members, mourners included classmates, congregants of two churches Jassan attended regularly, and football teammates. The teen had played the sport for eight years, most recently as a Washington Township High freshman.

By the time of Jassan’s service, a crowdfunding effort to raise money for it had netted nearly $20,000 — twice as much as its goal. Two vigils had been held in his memory, one at Cooper River Park for close friends and family, and one in Sewell, attended by 200 mourners and led by Colleen Cancila, principal of Washington Township’s Orchard Valley Middle School where Jassan had been a student.

“He was caught in the crossfire of something he had nothing to do with,” said Cancila. “And that’s not fair.”

Jassan Lindsey was the youngest person to die from gunfire in Camden since the August 2016 death of 8-year old Gabby Hill-Carter, who was caught in the crossfire in the city.

While homicides are down in Camden compared to previous years, Jassan was the 19th person murdered in the city in 2021 and the third in just two weeks. On Nov. 4, a 20th victim, 22-year-old Kwamere Brown, was fatally shot in the city.

The ripple effects of these murders underscored the urgent need for police and community efforts to keep teens safe and treat trauma.

The Monday after the Friday night shooting of Jassan, Cancila said her school district partnered with the Traumatic Loss Coalition for Gloucester County to reach out to students at her school and Washington Township High School, where Jassan had been a student since September. Cancila said a close friend of the teen was so comforted by petting and hugging a therapy dog that the 8th grader sent a thank you note to school staffers to express his appreciation.

For mentors and activists in Camden, where many residents have been affected by violence, a homicide like this one underscores the need for more resources — starting with the children who witnessed the killing.

“Those kids,” said Tracey Hall, whose Daelight Foundation aims to raise awareness about suicide prevention, “will definitely need intense therapy, because you’ve got kids doing nothing wrong, and something very wrong happened. So they’re going to feel like, what did we do to deserve this?”

Hall, a former Camden police officer, also noted that the fatal Nov. 4 shooting of Lamont Demby, a father of five, happened shortly after 3 p.m. at Jackson and Warsaw streets, a stone’s throw from the Camden Prep elementary school.