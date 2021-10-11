A rocky transition for students, staff at the new Camden High

Danielle Carter and her son Vance Carter attended Camden High School exactly 20 years apart — but she said she was prepared to share a school with a thousand classmates, while he was not.

The younger Carter is a student at the new, $132.6 million, 270,000 square foot Camden High “campus” housing four pre-existing schools — Camden High School, Brimm Medical Arts, Creative Arts, and Big Picture Learning Academy. Those schools have been brought together as “academies” in separate, color-coded areas under one roof.

“Since he’s been in school, he’s always been in smaller settings,” said Danielle Carter, whose son is a senior at Brimm. “Now, it’s a shock to him. He says, ‘It’s so many people everywhere you look; I take a wrong turn and I’m in the cosmetology room!’”

In a city with many aging school buildings, the campus boasts amenities like multiple gymnasiums, a climbing wall, broadcast television studios, and gleaming, modern science labs. Carter uses the same adjective to describe it as the school district’s press releases: “state-of-the-art.”

Still, she knows her son is not the only one facing the challenge of transitioning from a smaller, more intimate learning environment to an enormous one, after over a year of remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A month into the school year, Vance Carter says he is now embracing the change; other students and staff members are not so sure.

When it opened its doors in September, the massive modern structure replaced the century-old Camden High “Castle on the Hill” and several adjacent buildings that were demolished in 2018.

Camden High School educates more than 400 of the nearly 1,000 students in the building, but was not allotted half its space. Many of its students and staff reported a chaotic start, with class sizes of over 30 students. Their counterparts at the other academies reported missing the family-like atmosphere of their old buildings, and expressed a loss of identity.

In the meantime, fighting in the campus hallways and at football games has made the adjustments that much more daunting for many students and staff.

Crowding, safety issues

To address the overcrowding at the CHS section, Camden School Superintendent Katrina McCombs ordered some rooms designated for Big Picture Learning Academy, which has only 130 students, to be turned over to Camden High.

​​But CHS senior Nolan Wilkins said the three or four-minute walk to those rooms often makes him miss the bell. He said taking a shortcut through other academies is frowned upon because “they don’t want us to mingle with the other schools and disrupt their working environments.”