Threats and violence suspend high school football games Friday night

Several high school football games were suspended Friday night across the area due to violence or threats.

The first incident happened in Pennsauken, Camden County around 8 p.m. Friday.

Officials say a large fight started outside of the football stadium on the 800 block of Hylton Road.

Police were able to break up the fight, but the chaos caused officials to stop the football game in the middle of play.

The game was officially suspended before halftime.