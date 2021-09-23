Camden City School District families can get $1K to skip school bus, drive kids

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Camden City School District is offering families $1,000 to take their children to school themselves this school year.

It is another district dealing with a shortage of school bus drivers since classes resumed.

“Like several other districts in the region, the Camden City School District has struggled to secure timely transportation for all of our eligible students,” the district said in a letter to the community.

Families who can take their children to and from school the for the 2021-2022 school year can apply for the $1,000 contract.

To qualify, the district says you would have to meet these requirements: