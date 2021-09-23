Camden City School District families can get $1K to skip school bus, drive kids
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The Camden City School District is offering families $1,000 to take their children to school themselves this school year.
It is another district dealing with a shortage of school bus drivers since classes resumed.
“Like several other districts in the region, the Camden City School District has struggled to secure timely transportation for all of our eligible students,” the district said in a letter to the community.
Families who can take their children to and from school the for the 2021-2022 school year can apply for the $1,000 contract.
To qualify, the district says you would have to meet these requirements:
- Child must be eligible for transportation services
- Your child must be attending a Camden City school
- You, household member, must have a current license
- You, household member, must have a current vehicle registration
- You, household member, must have insurance with a $15,000 liability coverage
Parents may apply for a contract with the school district online.
In addition, the Camden City School District is also offering monthly bus tickets for those who want to accompany their child to school via NJ Transit.
To qualify, the district says you would have to meet the following requirements:
- Child must be eligible for transportation services
- Your child must be attending a Camden City school
- You, household member, must be at least 18 years or older to accompany your child on NJ Transit
“We know this has been an incredibly difficult way to start our school year and yet we know we will only overcome these challenges as a community. Our students deserve the best, and we are working to provide the best service,” the district said.
The School District of Philadelphia and the EastSide Charter School in Delaware are among others offering cash incentives for parents to drive their kids to school amid the bus driver shortage.