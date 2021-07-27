10 Philly filmmakers pitch docs about Philly’s trash problem, a garden-grown solution, and more

Can documentaries change a city? A group of Philadelphia media-makers believes so, and they have the pitches to prove it.

PhillyCam and Doc Society are teaming up with six local media-makers and four community organizers Tuesday with Good Pitch Local, a virtual event that aims to matchmake media-makers with the partners they need to get their projects made.

The 10 projects take the form of podcasts, short films, multimedia installations, and personal testimonials, and explore a range of issues affecting Philadelphia communities from criminal justice reform, cultural traditions, climate justice, mental health, and more.

Some of the projects are directly inspired by events that took place over the course of the pandemic. “ALX Through The Labyrinth” addresses the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Latino and LGBT communities, while “Testimony 52nd St.: The Invisible Violence of UPenn” takes a look at the police violence that unfolded on the historic Black main street on May 31, 2020, during protests over the murder of George Floyd.