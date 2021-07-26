Philly is about to take a stride forward in reducing its impact on the environment. Starting this summer, city residents will finally have a free composting option — after the pilot program was delayed a full year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Parks and Recreation is opening its first 12 community composting sites, where Philadelphians can drop off food scraps and other organic waste at no cost. Also about to launch: Compost pickup at about 30 city rec centers, kicking off in September.

Unlike other major American cities, there is currently no free composting option for Philly residents, per Streets Department spokesperson Joy Huertas. That means there’s no way for Philadelphians to divert their food waste from landfills — unless they’re willing to pay for a subscription to a private company.

But that’s about to change.

“Community members will be able to bring compost to these sites,” said David Bloovman, co-owner of Circle Compost, one of the Philly companies contracted for the pilot program. “Those sites can do some processing, keep materials out of landfills, and can also be hopefully a really great education piece, a stepping stone to significantly wider composting across the city.”

If done on a large scale, composting can make a big difference in the fight against climate change. If you throw out your food waste — think apple cores and avocado skins — it’ll go to a landfill and release toxic methane gas. But if you compost it, it breaks down and basically turns into fertilizer.

Department spokesperson Heather Keafer couldn’t provide exact dates for the start of the rec center compost pickup or the opening of the community composting sites — and the list of the sites and the first round of rec centers isn’t public yet.

Philly’s no stranger to the earth-enriching practice. For 60 years, the city did have its own municipal composting program — but officials halted the program in the 1990s. Now other cities are reaping the benefits of public composting, and locally, the small borough of Media just started doing it, too.

Streets Department officials say they don’t have the capacity to bring back widespread composting. But local advocates think this is a solid start.

“This is the first step they’re taking to start composting citywide,” said Jennifer Mastalerz, co-owner of Bennett Compost, which is facilitating the rec center program. “I do think there’s a place for us there if the city were to roll this out in a big way and include more neighborhoods.”