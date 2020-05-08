Will genetic modification help control mosquitoes — or just create different ones?

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

“I think you were an omen!”

That’s what Barry Wray, an environmental activist interviewed a few weeks earlier, wrote in an email following the big news.

Omens, of course, are never good, and neither was the news — at least not for Wray.

After years in limbo, the Environmental Protection Agency was granting approval to the testing of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Houston and the Florida Keys, where Wray lives.

“It is unfortunate and disappointing that they chose to shirk their responsibilities,” Wray said. “The EPA has simply rubber-stamped a technology, versus performing their mission to protect humans and ecosystems.”

But for Oxitec, the British biotech company that developed them, the decision was proof their mosquitoes could really do some good.

“I think it’s a vindication,” said Nathan Rose, Oxitec’s head of regulatory affairs. “We think it’s going to bring a really important new tool to the parts of the country that will need it most in the future.”

The decision could mark the end of a nearly decade-long battle over the mosquitoes — which proponents say could save lives, and opponents worry could cause unknown disaster. Over the years, the conflict has divided the Florida Keys, stymied Oxitec’s efforts to enter the American market, and helped drive a minor scientific scandal that recently captured international headlines.

But it’s also been instructive — about the politics of science; the messy, social side of progress; and just how much damage a little mosquito can really do.

Mosquitoes in the Florida Keys

Mosquitoes have always been a problem in the Keys, a string of islands that curves down from the tip of Florida southwest toward Cuba.

“There is a well-known saying here in Florida — if it weren’t for air conditioning and mosquito control, Florida would still be basically uninhabitable,” said Phil Goodman, a commissioner with the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District.

That’s especially true in the Keys, which are home to a number of swamps and nature preserves where mosquitoes are able to thrive undisturbed. That, combined with the fact that they’re surrounded by water and have a tropical climate, have long made the Keys an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“There’s a lot of stories from back in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s — if you were driving in the Florida Keys at night and you had a flat tire, you just stayed in your car,” Goodman said, “because it was impossible to change your tire outside without the mosquitoes eating you alive.”

That started to change over the last few decades, thanks in large part to the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, a tax-funded agency that’s regarded as one of the top mosquito-control outfits in the country.

The operation is managed by five elected commissioners — including Goodman, who got interested about 10 years ago, after retiring from his job in the chemical industry. Goodman figured the Mosquito Control District would be a chance to flex his science background for the good of the community.

“The Florida Keys, we are really the potential hot spot for these mosquito-borne viruses,” he said.

In fact, just two years before Goodman was elected, the Keys had seen an outbreak of dengue fever for the first time in decades.

In the wake of the outbreak, the Mosquito Control District launched an aggressive campaign against Aedes aegypti, the mosquitoes that spread dengue along with other dangerous diseases, such as yellow fever, Zika, and Chikungunya.

But in the process, the team made a disturbing realization: The local Aedes aegypti had developed resistance to their insecticides.

“It’s becoming more and more resistant,” Goodman said. “So in order to control this virus, you know, we can’t spray our way out of this. We’ve got to look for new technologies.”

Enter Oxitec

The Mosquito Control District found a potential solution in Oxitec, a British biotech firm that had set its sights on reducing, or even eliminating, Aedes aegypti.

“What the scientists wanted to do was to use advances in genetics and biotechnology to find a way to target these mosquitoes in a way that was really safe and effective that didn’t require the use of chemical insecticides,” said Nathan Rose, Oxitec’s head of regulatory affairs.

Oxitec did that by developing mosquitoes with what’s called a self-limiting gene — basically, a self-destruct button with a genetic on-off switch. If they receive an antidote while they’re still larvae — an antibiotic called tetracycline — the switch is flipped off and they survive; if not, the switch remains on, and they’re programmed to die.

The idea was to breed male mosquitoes in the lab with the self-limiting gene (male, because only female mosquitoes bite humans), then dose them with the antidote and send them out into the world.

“And when we release those out into the wild, they go out and they do what male mosquitoes do really well, which is find wild female mosquitoes and they mate with them,” Rose said. “And then more than 95% of their offspring will die, because in the wild they don’t have access to this antidote.”

Oxitec tested the mosquitoes in trials that started around 2010 in the Cayman Islands and Brazil. The results were encouraging: According to Rose, they resulted in a 95% decrease in the population of wild mosquitoes.

The data gathered from those first few trials helped lead to second-generation mosquitoes that operate on the same premise — except that instead of killing all mosquitoes, the self-limiting gene would only be activated in females. Males would still be carriers, but their own self-destruct button was gone.

Rose said that makes them easier to breed, and also means that every mosquito is providing more bang for the buck.

“Only the female offspring will die,” he said. “The male offspring will survive, and they’ll be able to carry on passing on this gene to another generation and another generation after that.”

Backlash follows

To Goodman and his colleagues, this sounded like an ideal solution to their dengue problem.

Oxitec, meanwhile, was eager to show that its mosquitoes worked in the United States — it would need to hold a successful trial before federal regulators allowed the company to launch its product in the U.S. market.

So in 2012, Oxitec and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District started holding community meetings to introduce the idea to locals.

“We had really open minds going into the whole first meeting,” said Wray, the environmental activist who lives in the Keys. “We were actually excited.”

But Wray said excitement quickly turned to suspicion as Oxitec started answering questions.

“The answers out of Oxitec were never really spot on,” Wray said. “People started scratching their heads with all these answers that were kind of unclear and not really succinct. And when people left that meeting, they were more concerned than when they walked in.”

Over the next couple years, community pushback grew. Environmental groups got involved. A petition was launched.

Wray said it all could have been resolved if Oxitec had just answered their questions. For its part, Oxitec said it devoted substantial time to communicating with the locals.

But as the debate grew, the two sides moved farther apart — and the rhetoric amped up, with protesters decrying the trial as potentially dangerous, the Mosquito Control District as fascists, and Oxitec as deceptive and corrupt.

“A lot of it was fake news,” said the mosquito district’s Goodman. “They put out a lot of false information to the community, really scare tactics. And this slowed us down.”

In the meantime, Oxitec was still wading through red tape, trying to get regulatory approval for the trial. Over time, the debate settled to a dull roar.