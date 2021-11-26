This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

When Lindsey Jorgensen’s husband, Kyle Jorgensen, returned from a deployment to Afghanistan in 2007, she quickly noticed that he was having trouble hearing — or so it seemed.

“Particularly in loud situations like a restaurant, or when we would be anywhere like the zoo or something like that,” Jorgensen recalled.

Jorgensen is an audiologist who teaches at the University of South Dakota and works with patients who are hard of hearing.

She brought Kyle in for a hearing test.

“I put him in the test booth, and he had perfectly normal hearing on that traditional ‘push the button when you hear the beep’ exam.”

It didn’t make any sense. Soon, Jorgensen realized that it wasn’t just her husband. She worked at the Pittsburgh VA at that time, and she started noticing more and more veterans who said they had hearing loss — but whose tests were coming back normal. Jorgensen says there was even some suspicion that some of them might be faking it.

“We thought, well, maybe it was for a compensation and workman’s comp claim against the Department of Defense,” Jorgensen said. “When in reality, I really think that it was much, much more than that — that they are experiencing hearing loss. But our traditional testing is not capturing that.”

What was really going on: auditory processing disorder

Jorgensen wasn’t the only one noticing this problem. In a study published in 2012, researchers at the Portland, Oregon VA made a big discovery: that veterans who had been exposed to high-intensity blasts — on the order of improvised explosive devices and rocket-propelled grenades — were three times as likely to have a condition called auditory processing disorder.

“Auditory processing disorder is a very controversial topic in the field of audiology because not all audiologists really believe that it’s an auditory problem,” said Erick Gallun, one of the authors of that study. “And so one of the things that people are trying to figure out is, where do these difficulties arise?”

Traditional hearing loss, Gallun said, is often associated with damage to the cochlea, a hollow, spiral-shaped bone in the inner ear that transforms sound into electrical signals that then travel to the brain. From an anatomical perspective, the cochlea is the last stop on the hearing highway — except, Gallun said, it’s not.

“It turns out that there are still many, many stages, seven or eight, between the auditory nerve and understanding speech or knowing where in the world things are located,” he said.

Auditory processing disorder refers to any failure along that pathway, from our ears into our brains.

“And so you can argue about where does hearing end and cognition begin,” Gallun said. “But as a cognitive psychologist, I think of the entire system as listening, hearing, attending, being aware of the auditory world, communicating — these are the things that we want to do as human beings, and any patient that’s having trouble. I want to figure out why.”

Gallun said this type of problem could be related to traumatic brain injuries, which would explain why it seems to be more common among veterans. It has also been observed in people with concussions, he said. But how do you figure out where exactly the problem lies? Which step — between hearing sound, sending signals to the brain, and processing the information — has been compromised?

That was the big question researchers wanted to get to the bottom of — because you can’t solve someone’s hearing problem without knowing what’s causing it. What they needed was a better test — one that didn’t stop at the ear, but ventured into the brain.