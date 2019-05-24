Latina mental health

A new report from the National Women’s Law Center, written with Latina middle and high school students in Philadelphia, found that over half of the Latinas surveyed felt persistently sad and hopeless, 22% considered suicide in the past year, and almost 15% attempted suicide. These rates are higher than Caucasian teens or Latino boys. This hour, we talk about the high rates of depression and suicide among Latina girls, the stigma that surrounds it, the cultural forces that contribute to it and how it can be addressed. Our guests are CAROLINA HAUSMANN-STABILE, assistant professor of social work at Bryn Mawr College, NOELIA RIVERA-CALDERÓN, co-author of the National Women’s Law Center report: “We Are Not Invisible: Latina Girls, Mental Health, and Philadelphia Schools,” and ANGELA CALDERÓN, a senior at El Centro de Estudiantes.