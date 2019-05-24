Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Veterans Court

May 24, 2019
An American flag flies above Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium during an NCAA college football game between Navy and Air Force in Annapolis, Md., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

As we get ready to observe Memorial Day, Marine Corps Veteran TIMOTHY WYNN tells us about his time in combat, the difficulty of coming home, and why he got involved in the Veterans Court.

