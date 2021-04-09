Incarceration touches millions with loved ones behind bars. And it’s making many of them sick

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

At first, Dawn Harrington blamed herself when her younger brother went to prison. She questioned whether she’d been a good influence. She developed anxiety, then fell into a deep depression.

“I didn’t want to get up,” she said. “The first semester that he was gone, I think I got straight F’s, and I was in college. I think I got straight F’s the second semester as well.”

Harrington knows firsthand that incarceration doesn’t just affect the people behind bars. It touches the whole family, as relatives struggle to support their loved ones from the outside. And the stress and anxiety they take on often result in long-lasting physical and mental health issues.

While her brother was incarcerated, Harrington felt her health slipping away. Depression eventually affected her eating habits. She lost her appetite and hated getting out of bed in the morning.

Things got worse when her brother became closed off and hesitant to share his emotions during their calls and visits. She felt they were losing their childhood connection.

“It’s somewhat kind of like a grieving … like somebody dies,” Harrington said. “Because it is, in some ways, that level of separation.”

Her brother spent just over a decade in prison, a period Harrington describes as a roller-coaster for the entire family.

She remembers her dad hearing about her brother’s arrest on the news. The family was in disbelief. Her dad called the news station and threatened to sue them for defamation, unable to accept that the man on the screen was really his son.

Then Harrington recalls him dropping to the ground in their backyard in the middle of winter. He wasn’t wearing any shoes, socks, or even a T-shirt, as he cried and begged God to help the family.

Her mother dealt with her emotions in a different way — creating a shrine to Harrington’s brother.

“He had a room in her house — it was literally memorialized for the whole time when he was gone,” Harrington said. “And she would get so upset, like, even if one of our nieces and nephews would try to run in there and open the door.”

She said it was a struggle to balance their own lives while also trying to support her brother. It was costly to maintain regular communication with him. Many jails and prisons charge for phone calls and emails, and the fees can add up quickly.

When Harrington’s brother was permanently released from state custody in 2015, it brought a sense of peace to her family. She has since become an advocate for people in prisons, the formerly incarcerated, and their loved ones.

She also heads a Tennessee nonprofit, Free Hearts. The group works to keep incarcerated people connected with their families through support groups and classes on both the inside and the outside.

Kids whose parents are in prison can learn about coping skills and self-esteem, while adults behind bars can learn about how to listen, express their emotions, and raise their children from afar.

Harrington works with hundreds of families each year, and she sees the daily toll incarceration takes on them. She said the added stress of COVID-19 brought many of them, especially mothers, to their breaking points.

“They were worried before COVID, even more so worried now,” she said. “It has sent a few family members to the hospital a couple of times. You know, elevated heart rates, just straight-up hypertension.”

Worry without end

Some experts say COVID-19 has highlighted concerns that already existed.

“You see really negative effects on mental health [and] pretty big increases in major depressive disorder,” said Chris Wildeman, a professor of sociology at Duke University. “You see big decreases in life satisfaction.”