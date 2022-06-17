This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

About a year ago, Lauren Bovick was on TikTok, scrolling around, when she saw something that made her pause. It was a video by Joel Bervell (@joelbervell), a Black medical student wearing scrubs, and he was talking about types of skin cancer, like melanoma. Bervell’s video explained how these cancers look different in patients of color, and he showed different images, for example, skin cancer on a patient’s foot.

Bovick’s mom is Black and her dad is white. Before she saw this video, skin cancer was not really on her radar. “I don’t typically think about getting melanoma, it’s not something that’s really on my mind since I never sunburn,” she said.

But the TikTok got her attention. And she immediately took a closer look at some spots she had seen on her foot, which she had been brushing aside as bug bites. “And I noticed that they had gotten a more mole-like appearance,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Wow, I think I need to get that checked out.’”

This is exactly what the video’s creator has in mind when making his content. Bervell is a medical student at Washington State University with a passion for bridging health disparities and providing information that is important to Black people.

His videos are simple: Bervell usually faces the camera, wearing glasses and looking serious. A music soundtrack moves things along as he points to text boxes and images, or explains a concept.

“My roommates, who are also medical students, would always tease me because they could hear me in my room talking through every single iteration of my videos that I was creating from behind closed doors,” Bervell said.

The content he makes for the platform is often based on what Bervell is learning in his ongoing medical training. The video on skin cancer was inspired by his dermatology unit. Bervell noticed that darker skin is often not represented in medical images of different types of skin cancer.

“And so I talked about that,” Bervell said. “And I think a lot of people resonate with that, there were medical students or physicians or nurses who said, ‘Yeah, when I was in school, I actually did not get that education about it.’”

Bervell says that TikTok’s algorithm is helpful to him as a content creator, as it identifies people who might have an interest in the topic. He also takes advantage of trending sounds and songs to reach wider audiences. For one of his videos, Bervell used the trending song “Still Don’t Know My Name” by Labyrinth.

That means Bervell’s video now comes across along with some of the most viral videos that have used this song. And if a user likes different videos that also feature that song, Bervell’s video is more likely to show up on their account, just based on that.

“I’ve always been surprised by how well that does. But I think it plays into this kind of pop culture while also bringing in medicine,” Bervell said.