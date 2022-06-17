For Black expecting mothers, Black doulas and midwives offer expertise and protection

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

When I was giving birth to my second child in 1999, I had a Black doula by my side, Pia Long.

Before I met her, I didn’t know what a doula was; much less that as a Black woman, her presence could increase my odds of having a successful birth.

I just thought to have a baby, you go to a hospital. But Long told me there was another way. She told me the history of Black doulas and the traditional folk medicines practiced by Black women for years.

At the time, Long was the only Black doula in West Virginia. Since then, like so many of my West Virginia friends, she and her family left.

When you’re the only Black anything in West Virginia, you carry a weight: “If I leave, who is going to take up this work?”

But another Black woman, Staysha Quentrill, began her journey to be by the side of Black mothers, and to become a certified nurse midwife. Her job is to make sure the pregnant patient and the baby are healthy. She’ll go to her patient’s house before the birth and stay for hours after.

“Really, it’s just to govern over and to oversee that [the birth is] progressing normally,” she said.

Research has found that having midwives involved in childbirth improves outcomes for both mothers and babies. But for Black women, better outcomes are not just as simple as more midwives.

“A lot of these midwives have hidden biases or are actively racist, and that midwifery doesn’t protect them,” Quentrill said. “It is having providers that look like them, that are culturally competent.”

Staysha recalls one birth in 2021, where she noticed an important sign that a mom was not doing well – one that the other providers missed.

That patient, Carmon Squires, called Quentrill when she thought her labor was starting. Quentrill told her to try getting in the shower to see if her contractions would go away.

“But when I got out of the shower, it was more intense,” Squires said.

Quentrill dropped everything and started the two-hour journey to Carmon’s house. During the delivery, Quentrill recognized that Squires was going pale. None of the white health care providers in the room noticed.

“Another midwife said, ‘Is she really?’” Squires said.

This complication let Squires know she made the right decision to work with a midwife that looked like her. Squires trusted Quintrell. And Quintrell knew there wasn’t time for second guessing.