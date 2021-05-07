A fusion experiment promised to be the next step in solving humanity’s energy crisis. It’s a big claim to live up to

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Heat, density, time, and a small amount of seawater. In just 20 years, nuclear physicist Mark Henderson says, that simple recipe could power entire cities and help slow the rising tide of climate change for good — if, that is, a few things happen.

“If we put the money, we put the effort, and we put the ingenuity behind it,” Henderson said.

Those latter ingredients, he added, can be harder to come by.

“We would have to be committed to doing that,” Henderson said. “And governments would have to be committed to putting the success of fusion first.”

He hopes the project he’s been working on for the last dozen years will give fusion energy that push.

It’s called the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, ITER for short. Still under construction in the south of France, the huge doughnut-shaped test reactor is often labeled the world’s largest science experiment, and the next step in the journey to fusion energy. (The Latin word “iter” means “way” or “journey.”)

ITER is a product of diplomacy. In the 1980s, two longtime foes, the United States and the former Soviet Union, came together with a common mission: to harness this seemingly magical power source for something other than mutual annihilation. By then, the idea of working together was a more novel concept than fusion power itself.

Henderson has dreamed of building a functional commercial fusion energy reactor since he was 14 years old — another physicist in a long line of boosters who believe fusion energy production is not only achievable, but mandatory, if much of humanity is to outlive the lifestyles of its elite.

And it’s easy to understand why. The potential of nuclear fusion as an energy source is so bright it could blind you. It’s the fundamental reaction that has powered our sun for nearly 5 billion years, and will for about 5 billion more. Compress hydrogen isotopes long enough in a super hot environment and its atoms combine to create a new element: helium. In that conversion, a ton of energy is released. Get the recipe just right (that is, the sun), and the reaction will essentially heat itself.

That means if scientists can figure out a way to reliably produce and sustain nuclear fusion on Earth using elements commonly found in ocean water, virtually unlimited energy could be available at the push of a button — all without the risk of harmful carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels, the variability of wind and solar power, and the potential of meltdowns and radioactive waste from nuclear fission.

The only downside is that it’s all theoretical. Researchers have toiled over fusion power since the 1950s and have yet to build a reactor that can produce more energy than it consumes. That’s where ITER comes in.

“That fusion is a practical source of energy, and that fusion would be commercially viable,” said Steven Krivit, a science writer and publisher of the New Energy Times, an independent outlet where he reports on developments in fusion. “That’s what we were promised.”

ITER’s design wasn’t finalized until 2001, but its approval carried a big punch: a promise to create 10 times more energy than it consumed. At that point, 35 countries had joined the project to split the cost (and benefits) of such an achievement. The final price tag is still up for debate. If you ask ITER, the bill will run around $25 billion. The U.S. Department of Energy puts it at nearly $65 billion.

But if ITER were to operate fully as expected by 2035, it would blow all previous fusion reactor designs out of the water in terms of power production. That, ITER often says, is worth the large sums of public cash the investment requires.

But Krivit is skeptical.

“Even though there are many interesting things to learn about fusion research, the only thing that really matters to people — the only thing that really matters to the world — is whether fusion can be a source of energy,” Krivit said. “If the output rate isn’t a lot higher than the input rate, it’s maybe scientifically curious, but it’s practically useless.”

ITER’s made a bold promise: to produce 10 times the amount of energy it consumed. Even though ITER was only a test reactor that would never actually connect to the grid and produce electricity, such a result would be a record-smashing number for fusion reactors compared to its predecessor, a reactor called JET in the U.K. That one couldn’t even break even — meaning it produced less power than it consumed.

ITER’s remarkable energy-production upgrade is thanks to the reactor’s scaled-up design. When it comes to doughnut-shaped fusion reactors called tokamaks, such as ITER and JET, size is a limiting factor. It is ITER’s enormous magnitude, nearly 240 feet tall and weighing 23,000 tons, that allows the organization to make such big claims. And the ITER organization has done so, frequently touting its 10-times power gain number, often called the Q ratio.

But when Krivit needed to double-check some figures for a book he was writing, a closer look at the Q ratio ITER promised revealed something concerning, he said.

“I assumed that everybody knew the rate of power that went into these reactors. But the scientists that I spoke to said, ‘Well, actually, we don’t measure the rate of power that goes into the fusion reactors.’ And I’m going, `What are you talking about?’” Krivit said. “We all thought that the rate of power that you talked about from the JET reactor was a comparison of the power coming out versus the power coming in. And they said, ‘No.’ That power ratio doesn’t compare the rate of power coming out versus power coming in. It only compares the ratio of the power that’s used to heat the fuel versus the thermal power that’s produced by the fuel.”

In reality, the Q ratio only speaks to what happens deep inside the reactor when fusion occurs, not the total amount of energy it takes to run the whole operation, or the actual usable electricity the fusion reaction could produce.

“And I’m thinking, wow, this is a pretty serious misunderstanding that I had, that everybody else that I know had,” Krivit said.

So the first thing he did was get in touch with the scientists at JET, the U.K. reactor that held the previous record for Q. He wanted to find out the ratio for total electrical power input versus total electrical power output had the test reactor been connected to the grid.

“The efficiency is 1%,” Krivit said.

That was far off from the 67% Krivit had previously thought it was. That means if JET were hooked up to the grid, the reactor would lose almost all the power it used to operate.

“My first reaction was ‘Oh, shit.’ There’s a real serious discrepancy here.” Krivit said.

What did all that mean for ITER, and its claim to be able to produce 10 times the power it used?

Everywhere the Q ratio was discussed, others seemed to understand it the same way Krivit had. He pointed to articles in the New York Times, Nature, the Wall Street Journal, and other outlets that conflated the amount of power injected directly into the fuel inside the reactor with the total rate of electrical power to operate ITER.

“All of these news outlets reported that the rate of power that ITER would require to operate was 50 megawatts,” Krivit said.

Fifty megawatts in for 500 megawatts out — that’s how ITER said it would achieve a Q ratio of 10.