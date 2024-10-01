The return of Three Mile Island: Can nuclear power fuel a sustainable future?
Once the site of America’s worst nuclear accident, Three Mile Island may get new life as a power source for Microsoft data centers. Is it key to our green energy future?Listen 52:11
Three Mile Island, once the site of America’s worst nuclear accident, may get new life as a power source for Microsoft’s data centers. Not only could this boost the local economy, it revived an old debate. Nuclear power isn’t new, but is it key to our green energy future?
Guests:
Rob Altenburg, Senior Director for Energy and Climate at PennFuture and John F. Kotek, Senior Vice President of Policy Development and Public Affairs at the Nuclear Energy Institute.
