How research labs contribute to the pollution problem

It took a long time for Stephanie Borrelle to believe the results of her own research.

“I can’t even tell you how many times I ran that model and checked the data,” she said. “I just couldn’t fathom that it was reality.”

Borrelle is an ecologist and plastic pollution researcher at the University of Toronto, who, until recently, spent much of her time traversing island shores studying seabirds and all the trash inside them.

“I would collect birds from the beaches as they were blown in from storms. And when we dissected them, they were full of plastic,” Borelle said.

She wasn’t particularly surprised by that. Researchers first observed the ingestion of plastic by marine animals all the way back in the 1960s, and plastic production and pollution has only grown since.

But Borrelle was astounded by the sheer amount of plastic the birds had eaten and wanted to know the full extent of the problem: How much plastic pollution is actually in our waters? And, with decades of research now behind us, is the global community doing enough to curb marine plastic pollution for the future?

Borrelle and a team of researchers decided to crunch the numbers. They created a model that factored in current waste management trends, population growth, regional income levels, and recent governmental initiatives to phase out plastic production and reduce waste. The team would consider any possible outcome under the target limit of 8 million metric tons per year, the estimated amount of marine plastic pollution from 2010, as environmentally acceptable.

As Borrelle would learn, such an outcome was barely imaginable. The study showed that by the end of this year alone a grim 24 million to 35 million metric tons of plastic will likely find its way into our waters. And if nothing changes by 2030, that number could jump to nearly 90 million metric tons per year.

“I don’t even know how to give you an analogy that can make it easier to comprehend. It is just an enormous amount of plastic,” Borrelle said.

In the face of such a seemingly insurmountable problem, she dreaded using plastic in her everyday life.

“It’s kind of unavoidable. I felt really guilty about it,” Borrelle said.

She thought about her time on the beach gathering birds rotting around the plastic bric-a-brac inside their bellies, and how even just researching pollution created more pollution.

“I was collecting samples from islands and having to store them into small plastic containers. And I did my best to sort of reuse them as many times as possible, but there’s only so much you can do,” she said. “It was just kind of awful.”

The problem for Borrelle, and other scientists concerned about how their work affects the environment, is that the same physical properties that make plastic so harmful to marine life also make it extremely useful for conducting scientific research.

Plastic is quite literally a shapeshifter. It can be made rigid or flexible, formed into a mold, microwaved and frozen. And survive it all with minimal degradation.

More importantly, it’s also cheap — which makes it disposable.

“Everything’s like single use, single use, single use in labs,” said Eli Preston, the manager of a developmental genetics laboratory at the University of Pennsylvania. “You want it to be sterile, and you want to save time.”

That means it’s usually easier, faster and more cost-effective to break out a brand new plastic pipette than clean one that’s dirty. It wasn’t long before Preston became frustrated by all the plastic trash piling up.

“I just wanted to cut down on the huge amounts of waste that our lab produces,” they said.

So Preston set out to convince researchers at the university to make a change. They received a grant to purchase reusable glass petri dishes for their lab and produced a video showing exactly how to clean them, hoping to encourage others to invest, too.