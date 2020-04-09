Most of us are holed up in our homes and apartments and may be going a little stir crazy by now. So we thought we’d offer some book, screen and cooking recommendations to keep you occupied and give your mind a reprieve from the coronavirus crisis. New York Times book columnist and editor Joumana Khatib joins to talk about what she’s been reading and her literary recommendations to get you through quarantine. Then, we’ll talk about some of the best TV to keep you occupied while staying safe in your home with Vanity Fair television critic Sonia Sarayia. Finally, the stay-at-home orders have forced people to cook more than ever before. New York Times food columnist Melissa Clark joins us to talk about cooking in this stressful time. She’ll also share some simple recipes that you can make from everyday pantry items and discuss her new cookbook, Dinner in French.