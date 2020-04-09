How to stay occupied during quarantine

Air Date: April 9, 2020

Most of us are holed up in our homes and apartments and may be going a little stir crazy by now. So we thought we’d offer some book, screen and cooking recommendations to keep you occupied and give your mind a reprieve from the coronavirus crisis. New York Times book columnist and editor Joumana Khatib joins to talk about what she’s been reading and her literary recommendations to get you through quarantine. Then, we’ll talk about some of the best TV to keep you occupied while staying safe in your home with Vanity Fair television critic Sonia Sarayia. Finally, the stay-at-home orders have forced people to cook more than ever before. New York Times food columnist Melissa Clark joins us to talk about cooking in this stressful time. She’ll also share some simple recipes that you can make from everyday pantry items and discuss her new cookbook, Dinner in French.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Part of the series

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate