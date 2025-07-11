Studio 2 Extra: Lisa Scottoline on her new psychological thriller

Bestselling Philly author Lisa Scottoline on her latest thriller and her approach to writing and life.

Air Date: July 11, 2025 2:00 pm
Listen 15:53
(photo credit, Jeff Wojtaszek)

Author Lisa Scottoline has a brand new psychological thriller, The Unraveling of Julia. It starts with a murder on the streets of Philadelphia but moves to the Tuscan countryside. You may have read a Scottoline mystery – she’s one of Philadelphia’s most prolific writers, on number 37, and a No. 1 bestseller many times over. Lisa stopped by Studio 2 to talk about her latest book – this one has a supernatural, gothic spin – her approach to writing and to life.

*Catch Lisa Scottoline in person on “The Unraveling of Julia” with Main Point Books in the Rotwitt Theater on the Rosemont College Campus on Monday, July 14 at 7:00 pm.

