Studio 2 Extra: Philly author Emma Copley Eisenberg

Studio 2 co-host Avi Wolfman-Arent sits down with Eisenberg to hear why bodies deserve more lines in literature and why "fat" is often the best descriptor.

Air Date: April 24, 2026 1:30 pm
Listen 15:45
Emma Copley Eisenberg (photo credit: Kenzi Crash)

Emma Copley Eisenberg (photo credit: Kenzi Crash)

A collection of short stories called “Fat Swim” by Philly author Emma Copley Eisenberg is slated for release on April 28th. In it, Eisenberg explores queer relationships, Philadelphia’s social landscape, and bodies – how they shape us, why some authors avoid talking about them, and why they should start.

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