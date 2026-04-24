Studio 2 Extra: Philly author Emma Copley Eisenberg
Studio 2 co-host Avi Wolfman-Arent sits down with Eisenberg to hear why bodies deserve more lines in literature and why "fat" is often the best descriptor.Listen 15:45
A collection of short stories called “Fat Swim” by Philly author Emma Copley Eisenberg is slated for release on April 28th. In it, Eisenberg explores queer relationships, Philadelphia’s social landscape, and bodies – how they shape us, why some authors avoid talking about them, and why they should start.
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