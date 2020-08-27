Unpacking the 2020 Republican National Convention
Guests: Don Gonyea, John Brabender, Joe Watkins
The virtual Republican National Convention concluded Thursday night after four nights of speeches pitching a second term for President Trump. Today, we’re going to discuss who spoke, what was said, and in what ways the Republican Party is working to get the President re-elected. We’ll also contrast the Republican’s convention with the Democratic one that took place one week prior, and the ways Trump is trying to distinguish himself from his challenger, Joe Biden. We begin by speaking with NPR’s political reporter DON GONYEA about the politics surround the RNC, and will then be joined by Republican political commentators JOE WATKINS and JOHN BRABENDER who will give us their perspective on how the convention might have played to the American electorate.