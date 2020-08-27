Unpacking the 2020 Republican National Convention

Air Date: August 28, 2020 10:00 am
RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel speaks to delegates in the Charlotte Convention Center’s Richardson Ballroom in Charlotte, NC on Monday, August 24. The delegates have gathered for the roll call vote to renominate Donald J. Trump to be President of the United States and Mike Pence to be Vice President. (Travis Dove for The New York Times)

RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel speaks to delegates in the Charlotte Convention Center’s Richardson Ballroom in Charlotte, NC on Monday, August 24. The delegates have gathered for the roll call vote to renominate Donald J. Trump to be President of the United States and Mike Pence to be Vice President. (Travis Dove for The New York Times)

Guests: Don Gonyea, John Brabender, Joe Watkins

The virtual Republican National Convention concluded Thursday night after four nights of speeches pitching a second term for President Trump. Today, we’re going to discuss who spoke, what was said, and in what ways the Republican Party is working to get the President re-elected. We’ll also contrast the Republican’s convention with the Democratic one that took place one week prior, and the ways Trump is trying to distinguish himself from his challenger, Joe Biden. We begin by speaking with NPR’s political reporter DON GONYEA about the politics surround the RNC, and will then be joined by Republican political commentators JOE WATKINS and JOHN BRABENDER who will give us their perspective on how the convention might have played to the American electorate. 

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate