Wednesday’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump had stand-out moments on the issues of abortion, healthcare, and foreign policy.

Trump reiterated previous claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, and notably referenced a debunked story about immigrants and disappearing pets in Springfield, Ohio. Harris addressed Trump’s past comments on her race, and was faced with questions over her reversed position on fracking, a key issue in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

This hour, we dig into how each candidate performed on stage at the National Constitution Center. Joining us are Jasmine Sessoms, founder of She Can Win, Ben Berger, professor of political science and civic engagement at Swarthmore College and Charlie Dent, former Republican Congressman from Pennsylvania.