“Under Our Roof:” Congresswoman Dean and son Harry on addiction and recovery

Millions of Americans are addicted to opioids and the pandemic appears to be making the crisis even worse. It’s a disease that has derailed so many people’s lives, their relationships, their health and that too often leads to overdose and death. Pennsylvania Congresswoman MADELEINE DEAN’s son HARRY CUNNANE struggled with addiction for over a decade. With family support and treatment, he was able to recover. Together Dean and Cunnane have written a very personal account of those difficult years, how they each coped, how Harry found his way through it, and the stigma that prevents so many others from seeking help. They join us this hour to talk about their collaborative memoir, Under Our Roof: A Son’s Battle with Recovery, a Mother’s Battle for Her Son.