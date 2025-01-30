President Trump signed a slew of executive orders in his first week – on immigration, trade, civil rights, federal workers, and federal funding.

It appears the Trump administration is pushing the envelope on presidential power, testing limits that have been eroding for several decades under presidents in both parties. Trump’s actions are moving the goalposts further and could lead to a constitutional crisis.

So how much power does a president have? The constitution set up three equal branches of government but, practically speaking, is that still the case? Today we’ll look at the limits to executive power and if there are still guardrails to keep it in check. Do you think the presidency is becoming too powerful?

Guest:



Claire Finkelstein, University of Pennsylvania professor of law and philosophy and director of the Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law